Pittsfield invites community to first ever parade of lights

christmas lights generic
christmas lights generic(WILX)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) -Pittsfield is hosting their first ever parade of lights.

Saturday Nov. 25 the community is invited to celebrate the holidays.

The event kicks off at 2:30 p.m. with hot cocoa with Santa at the Pittsfield police station.

The parade will begin at 4pm at Industrial Park Street right off the Interstate.

The parade ends at Stein Park where there will be a tree lighting around 5 p.m.

About 30 floats and groups have signed up to participate.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Israel-Palestine war causes Mainers to protest
Maine Coalition for Palestine holds rally on Black Friday
Bangor Professional Firefighters were out near the Bangor Mall Friday collecting donations for...
Bangor firefighters host ‘Fill the Boot’ fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association
WATCH: Deer runs through Rockland store on Thanksgiving Day
Plaid Friday Downtown Bangor
Downtown Bangor Partnership hosts Plaid Friday to support local businesses