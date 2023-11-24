Pittsfield invites community to first ever parade of lights

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) -Pittsfield is hosting their first ever parade of lights.

Saturday Nov. 25 the community is invited to celebrate the holidays.

The event kicks off at 2:30 p.m. with hot cocoa with Santa at the Pittsfield police station.

The parade will begin at 4pm at Industrial Park Street right off the Interstate.

The parade ends at Stein Park where there will be a tree lighting around 5 p.m.

About 30 floats and groups have signed up to participate.

