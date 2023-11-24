Mix of Sun & Clouds, Turning Colder Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will drop southward through the state this morning then move offshore this afternoon. A few snow showers will be possible across the north otherwise the front moves through dry. Colder air will move in behind the front causing temperatures to fall this afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the 30s to near 40° occurring during the morning hours. As colder air moves in behind the front this afternoon, temperatures will fall to the teens and low 20s north and 20s to around 30° closer to the coast by late afternoon/early evening. This will then lead to a very cold night tonight with lows dropping to the single numbers and teens. A northwest breeze will make it feel even colder with wind chills near or below 0° at times tonight especially across the north.

Our Saturday looks sunny and cold. Temperatures will top off in the 20s to near 30° for highs. Temperatures will be better Sunday as high pressure slides to our south and east. Our winds will shift out of the southwest and usher warmer, more seasonable air back into the region with highs reaching the upper 30s to low 40s Sunday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Another messy storm is looking more likely as we head into Sunday night and Monday with snow and rain likely across the north and rain likely elsewhere. At this point... it looks like the best chance for accumulating snow will be from Rangeley to Greenville to Millinocket and Houlton points north and west where a few inches of snow will be possible by Monday evening. Precipitation will wind down Monday night followed by drier and brighter weather returning for Tuesday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds and turning colder. High in the 30s to near 40° during the morning then temperatures will fall to the teens to low 20s north and 20s to around 30° closer to the coast by late afternoon/early evening. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows between 8°-17°. Wind chills near or below 0° at times. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 20s to near 30°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday: Snow and rain likely north, rain likely elsewhere. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

