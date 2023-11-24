The Mansion Church gives Thanksgiving meal and warmth

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Mansion Church in Bangor gave hot meals to those in need today.

From 4 p.m.-6 p.m. the church opened their doors to whoever needed a Thanksgiving dinner.

They had all the fixings and pie free of charge.

The church feeds around 60 people every year for Thanksgiving, this year the food was paid for by a donor.

Volunteers feel its important to give back and give thanks.

Pastor Terry Dinkins said ”Truly I fell like I am very blessed to be able to be a part of this. To be able to help people, who some of them are very desperate. Sometimes a nice hot meal really change things for them”.

Mickey Huffman who volunteers at the church often said “Its been great actually. You know that’s what Thanksgiving is isn’t it. Isn’t this what it is all about, that makes it specials”.

The Mansion church supports the homeless community throughout the year.

Starting in November every night at 6 pm it becomes a warming center for homeless people to sleep, shower, and get a meal.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.