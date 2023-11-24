Maine Coalition for Palestine holds rally on Black Friday

Israel-Palestine war causes Mainers to protest
Israel-Palestine war causes Mainers to protest(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - This morning members of the Maine Coalition for Palestine rallied outside of Freeport Village Station.

Organizers said the coalition is calling on local politicians to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the West Bank.

The rally this morning was an effort to show the power of boycotting products, especially on Black Friday.

“One of the things we really wanted to call attention to was the power of boycotting and boycotting specific products that Israel has really pushed out,” said protestor Ash Hebert.

Participants held signs encouraging shoppers to boycott specific companies, including McDonald’s, Starbucks, Puma and SodaStream.

