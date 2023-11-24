Lynde Lodge hosts 15th annual free Thanksgiving dinner

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - An annual tradition returned to Hermon Thursday morning.

This was the 15th year of free Thanksgiving meals at the Lynde Lodge on Route 2.

There was turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and the rest of the fixings of a classic Turkey Day dinner. And don’t forget dessert!

There was space to sit and enjoy your meal, or you could take it to go.

Whether people were there volunteering or filling their plates, everyone agreed it’s an event they look forward to all year long.

“It just feels great giving back to the community. That’s what the Masons is all about. It’s all community based. We just love giving back to everybody because if we can give back to the community, this is the best way to do it,” said Tyler Weatherbee, senior warden.

“I just think it’s nice to help people out and it just feels nice to be around a lot of people,” said Wade Mockler, volunteer. “I’m thankful for my family.”

“I’ve come here every year for a number of years now and I just look forward to it. They do a great job and they always have smiles on their faces when they serve us,” said Diane Carey, of Bangor.

Thursday’s meal ran from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Organizers were expecting between 400-500 people.

