Downtown Bangor Partnership hosts Plaid Friday to support local businesses

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Now that Thanksgiving has passed, locals are starting to tackle their holiday shopping lists and Downtown Bangor is the perfect place to start.

The Downtown Bangor Partnership hosted Plaid Friday.

It’s an effort where 17 local businesses hosted their own Black Friday deals and if shoppers wore plaid, they got a bonus deal.

Organizers said it’s the downtown small business answer to the shopping holiday.

The executive director of Downtown Bangor Partnership said shopping shouldn’t be stressful on Black Friday, it should be an experience that people enjoy, and that’s what makes this effort so unique.

“National trends for retail really have demonstrated that what people are looking for in their shopping experience is the actual experience,” said Betsy Lundy, executive director of Downtown Bangor Partnership.

“They’re looking for that experiential piece and that’s what you’re going to find when you come downtown. It’s not just about what you buy, it’s about the overall look, feel, smell experience part of it. It’s about the interactions that you have.”

In case locals missed the Black Friday effort, there’s another chance to check off items on the holiday list and shop local.

On Nov. 25, businesses will have Small Business Saturday specials.

A perfect way to shop for the holidays and contribute to the community.

For more information on these efforts you can follow the link.

