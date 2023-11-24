Cold Tonight With Sub-Zero Wind Chills Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We are in for a cold night as high pressure will slowly move into the region. Skies will remain mostly clear and will result in ideal conditions for radiational cooling. Lows will range from the single digits across the north to the mid to upper 20s closer to the coast. Winds will be out of the WNW and could gust up to 25 mph. Stronger winds with cold temperatures tonight will result in wind chill values below zero in the north and the single digits for the rest of the region.

A figid start to Saturday morning. High pressure will continue to move into the region. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few more clouds expected across the north. Highs for most of the region will be below freezing as temperatures are in the 20s and low 30s. A slight northwest wind tomorrow will be strongest in the mountains. This could make conditions feel colder.

Sunday looks to be the better of the two weekend days as it will be warmer. Afternoon highs will return to more seasonable reaching the 30s and low 40s. More clouds are also expected ahead of our next approaching system that will move in early Monday morning.

Most of the region on Monday will have rain but there will be locations in the mountains and higher elevations where initially snow will be possible before changing over to rain. There will be a period after sunset on Monday when temperatures will once again get cold enough to see rain showers changing back to snow before ending late Monday night. Rainfall totals for locations that will ONLY see rain will range anywhere from 0.5″ to 1.0″. In the mountains a few inches of snow are likely Monday morning before being washed away by the rain. Another concern will be slippery roads Monday night as temperatures drop below freezing. Highs will range from the upper 30s north to close to 50 degrees near the coast.

Much colder air will move in behind this system as near freezing temperatures are expected on Tuesday with even colder temperatures by Wednesday. Drier conditions will also be favored.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows ranging from the single digits to the upper teens. WNW wind will gust up to 25 mph and will result in wind chill values in the single digits above and below zero.

SATURDAY: COLD! Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s & low 30s. WNW winds 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY: Chance of rain for most, wintry mix expected in the mountains. Highs will range from the upper 30s north to near 50 degrees near the coast.

TUESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

