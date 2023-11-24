Bucksport Church offers community a free Thanksgiving meal

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Bucksport church stepped up to offer a free meal for Thanksgiving.

Not just for the congregation, but for anyone who came by.

“The food has all been donated by the people of the church and, and a little bit of stuff from Hannaford that was donated also, but basically it’s all volunteers for my church and community that have come together to make it happen and people just didn’t want to be alone that didn’t have family our family away.” stated Peter Remick, the church’s pastor.

“When we did it four years ago, it was for church members. This is for anybody, even if they don’t have money, it’s a donation basis.” said Barb Ames, a member of the church who volunteered today.

Sometimes the task of preparing a Thanksgiving Feast is just too much, or family is far away.

Bucksport United Methodist Church realized that in addition to turkey and stuffing, this meal also provided community and fellowship.

“We were going to have dinner at her place, and I said I found out about this event. I said, well, why don’t we just get some food, bring it to the church and just have somebody else do the cooking? And so, looking sort of selfish, but it was nice to have them do the cooking and it was great and it was great having all these people here. I like this.” exclaimed Keith Witherspoon, a friend of the church.

“All the talking and all the friendly chatter and everything. Watching that parade, that was the best thing, because I used to watch it on television and cook during that time, but people are so friendly, and kind and Peter Remick runs it great.” stated Caludia Gibert, who is also a friend of the church.

People donated various dishes and food to make this all happen, plenty were thankful to see their Thanksgiving favorites being served.

“The turkey was excellent. The dressing was excellent. For the first time in my life, I had pickled beets and that was great. That’s the first time I ever had pickled beets. I love it and everything’s good! Everything’s good.” said Witherspoon.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.