Bangor firefighters host ‘Fill the Boot’ fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Bangor Professional Firefighters were out near the Bangor Mall Friday collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a Black Friday tradition in the Queen City, Bangor firefighters taking to the streets to raise money to help kids and adults with neuromuscular diseases.

It’s part of Bangor Professional Firefighters’ annual ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign.

Each year, they’re able to raise thousands of dollars in just a matter of hours.

Every penny raised goes to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“In 1954, the International Association of Firefighters committed to the Muscular Dystrophy Association that we would be their biggest supporter until there is a cure. That umbrella of MDA now covers over 60 different neuromuscular diseases, and we’re going to hold true to that promise until there is a cure for each and every one of them,” explained Jared Bowden, Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 MDA Committee Chair.

Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 is hosting their annual Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday, December 9 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Tickets are still available.

Only a few days left before our Jingle Bell Ball presented by Darling's Bangor Ford and Darling's Insurance Agency...

Posted by Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

