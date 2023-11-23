TV5 Morning Show inadvertently creates speckled eggs on air

Hard boiled eggs in an Air Fryer turn into bling
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The TV5 Morning Show tried to make Fried Deviled Eggs in an Air Fryer during our Thanksgiving Day show.

We used white eggs with nothing else added to the Air Fryer. And, we followed the recipe exactly.

But when we pulled the finished product out, we noticed something “special” as Logan Hoffman called it, on the eggs.

Watch!

