Thanksgiving dinner feeds and helps children in need(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - One Guilford hotspot serves up their own Thanksgiving meal to the community.

Red Maple Inn on Main Street in Guilford, hosted their annual Thanksgiving dinner.

The dinner is by donation only, and all proceeds go to the Maine School Administration District Four’s Santa Program.

The program helps provide items such as coats, boots, and holiday gifts to local children who could use the community’s help.

Folks at Red Maple have been doing this for over a decade, and say that the dinner has certainly grown over the years.

“It’s different today than it was 12 years ago. 12 years ago, it was basically, I set it up for my regulars that had no family or anything. And then it’s formed into this. And I’ll be out delivering here shortly, to the shut-ins and people that can’t get out. All they have to do is call me and if they’re in this local area I’ll deliver to them. We try to help out wherever we can,” said Red Maple Inn Co-Owner, Paul Zimmerman.

For more information about Red Maple Inn, you can check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/redmaple.inn/

