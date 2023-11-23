Sunny, Cooler & Breezy Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to decrease this evening except for some clouds across the north. Lows will range from the 20s to low 30s with a WNW wind that will continue to gust up to 20 mph.

High pressure will begin to move into the northeast by Friday and will stick around through the weekend. Friday will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s. The breeze sticks around out of the northwest and will gust up to 25 mph. A weak cold front will cross the region and could produce some light snow showers in the mountains.

The high will dominate the region for the weekend. Expect sunshine but cold conditions. Saturday will have highs mostly below freezing. Sunday will be the warmer of the two days as highs will be in the 30s and low 40s. More clouds will be present on Sunday

Watching another low that could bring more rain & snow to the region by the start of next week. Snow is expected in the mountains with rain closer to the coast.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the 20s & 30s. WNW wind will gust up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and low 40s. WNW wind gusting up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s & low 30s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY: Chance of a rain/snow mix. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

