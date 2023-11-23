Postcards pay tribute to Lewiston shooting victims

LEWISTON, Maine - There are many ways to pay tribute to those we lost in the Lewiston Shooting, and one of them is through a postcard.

LA Arts has launched it’s “to Lewiston with love” open call, where you can send a personalized postcard to its Lisbon Street location to express your thoughts on the shooting.

The cards will be made into an exhibition which organizers say will display the personal nature of these cards.

”Just the handmade intention of it rather than emails or electronic communication, so I think it’s just a way for people to tap in, in a way that is simple and accessible,” Gerald Walsh, LA Arts said.

The open call runs through January 19th.

