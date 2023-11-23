Police investigating death in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they are investigating the death of a man who was found at a home in St. Albans Wednesday.

Officials received a 911 call just before 3 p.m. reporting that two men were fighting and rescue was needed at a home on Hartland Road.

Maine State Police say when officers arrived to the scene one of the men was found dead.

The man who died has not yet been identified.

Maine State Police say he will be taken to Augusta for an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

There is no risk to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

