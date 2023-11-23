Police investigating death in St. Albans

The man who died has not yet been identified.
Officials received a 911 call just before 3 p.m. reporting that two men were fighting and...
Officials received a 911 call just before 3 p.m. reporting that two men were fighting and rescue was needed at a home on Hartland Road in St. Albans.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they are investigating the death of a man who was found at a home in St. Albans Wednesday.

Officials received a 911 call just before 3 p.m. reporting that two men were fighting and rescue was needed at a home on Hartland Road.

Maine State Police say when officers arrived to the scene one of the men was found dead.

The man who died has not yet been identified.

Maine State Police say he will be taken to Augusta for an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

There is no risk to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Hilarious moments during the TV 5 Morning News Thanksgiving Day show when Joy alerted Todd live...
TV5 Morning Show Thanksgiving Day Turkey Fiasco
WABI Thanksgiving Morning Cooking Show Turkey Mishap
The commission is made up of seven people, including former prosecutors, judges and mental...
Lawmakers are taking issue with the Lewiston shooting investigation
Robert McClure, 71, was secured by officers on the scene and is now charged with murder.
Death of a woman at Topsham senior housing complex ruled a homicide