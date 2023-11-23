Police identify man found dead in St. Albans home

The deceased as been identified as Harvey Elderkin, 57, of Hartland
Officials received a 911 call just before 3 p.m. reporting that two men were fighting and rescue was needed at a home on Hartland Road in St. Albans.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST
ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - The man who was found dead at a home in St. Albans Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

Harvey Elderkin, 57, of Hartland was transported to the Chief Medical Examiners office after officials arrived on scene.

Officials received a 911 call just before three yesterday reporting that two men were fighting and rescue was needed at a home on Hartland Road.

Maine State Police say when officers arrived to the scene one of the men was found dead.

Officials say there is no risk to the public.

However, the investigation continues.

