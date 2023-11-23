TV5 Morning Show Thanksgiving Day Turkey Fiasco

Watch what happens when you find out on live television that your turkey is too big for your Air Fryer
Hilarious moments during the TV 5 Morning News Thanksgiving Day show when Joy alerted Todd live...
Hilarious moments during the TV 5 Morning News Thanksgiving Day show when Joy alerted Todd live on air that his turkey was smoking hot- LITERALLY!(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The TV5 Morning News crew decided to bring back our live Thanksgiving Day cooking show.

Since we don’t have a kitchen set anymore, we had to think outside the oven. That’s when we came up with Air Fryer and Slow Cooker recipes.

We tried our hand at Air Fryer Turkey Air Fryer Green Bean Casserole Air Fryer Fried Deviled Eggs Air Fryer Apple Pie Bombs and Slow Cooker Bread.

We KNEW we had to find a small enough turkey to fit in the Air Fryer, and thought we had hit the jackpot when we found one that was less than 9 pounds. But are you’re about to watch, we were wrong.

Smokin’ wrong!

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

