Minor injuries after crash involving horse and buggy in Exeter

scene in Exeter
scene in Exeter(WABI)
By Will Wagner
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXETER, Maine (WABI) - There are minor injuries following a crash involving an SUV and horse and buggy in Exeter.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon near the Avenue Road and Route 43 intersection.

Following the crash, the horse was spooked and briefly on the loose with the remaining carriage attached.

Crews caught up with the horse about a half mile away from the original scene.

”This area is actually posted pretty well, warning about the different communities and different people in the area that do operate the buggies. They are allowed to use the roadway, they have every right to be out here, you just got to be careful of them, and keep an eye out for them.” stated Staff Sergeant Stephen Marko, with The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Penobscot Sheriff’s Office.

Corinna Fire and an ambulance service also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Thanksgiving dinner feeds and helps children in need
Thanksgiving dinner feeds and helps children in need
Guilford annual Thanksgiving dinner is back
Guildford’s annual Thanksgiving dinner is back
Husson University Thanksgiving meal
Husson University dining staff & volunteers collab for Thanksgiving meal effort
Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield opened their doors on Thanksgiving and served a community...
MCI, Pittsfield Police Department team up to provide Thanksgiving meal
Officials received a 911 call just before 3 p.m. reporting that two men were fighting and...
Police investigating death in St. Albans