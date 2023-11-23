Minor injuries after crash involving horse and buggy in Exeter

EXETER, Maine (WABI) - There are minor injuries following a crash involving an SUV and horse and buggy in Exeter.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon near the Avenue Road and Route 43 intersection.

Following the crash, the horse was spooked and briefly on the loose with the remaining carriage attached.

Crews caught up with the horse about a half mile away from the original scene.

”This area is actually posted pretty well, warning about the different communities and different people in the area that do operate the buggies. They are allowed to use the roadway, they have every right to be out here, you just got to be careful of them, and keep an eye out for them.” stated Staff Sergeant Stephen Marko, with The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Penobscot Sheriff’s Office.

Corinna Fire and an ambulance service also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.