MCI, Pittsfield Police Department team up to provide Thanksgiving meal

Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield opened their doors on Thanksgiving and served a community meal to anyone in the area in need.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Folks in the Pittsfield area had quite the treat Thursday.

Maine Central Institute and the Pittsfield Police Department teamed up to help provide a Thanksgiving meal to anyone in need.

This was the first year the school has put on the community meal.

MCI has students from 21 different counties around the world.

Those students always get a traditional American Thanksgiving meal.

But this year, school staff decided to open their doors to everyone.

“MCI has been here since 1866, and if you walk around the town, nearly everybody in the towns of Burnham, Pittsfield, and Detroit went to school here, as did their grandparents so it’s a tremendous sense of community,” said David Pearson, Head of School at Maine Central Institute. What do schools do with the heart of the community, psychologically and physically? We gather our families at Thanksgiving and open our doors to anyone who may want a thanksgiving meal with all the and some wonderful desserts.”

The Pittsfield Police Department also delivered cooked turkeys to community members who were not able to make it out to the meal.

The hope is to make this meal an annual tradition at the school.

