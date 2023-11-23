Lynde Lodge prepares for Thanksgiving

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - People can get a hot meal Thursday in Hermon.

The Lynde Lodge will be hosting their 15th annual Thanksgiving meal from 11-2.

Meals are free to the community and can be enjoyed at the lodge or picked up.

Turkeys, Pies, and many different sides will all be provided.

Typically they see over 400 people so preparations began Wednesday night, but for the masons its all worth it.

“It means a lot, and it means a lot to the community, everybody that joins, everybody that helps out, families, and friends,” Lynde Lodge Senior Warden Tyler Weatherbee said.

“This is usually what I do for my thanksgiving nowadays it makes it a little easier. We all come and eat our meal here and go home and get to relax the rest of thanksgiving,” Weatherbee said.

Whatever food doesn’t get eaten the Lynde Lodge gives to the homeless shelter.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.