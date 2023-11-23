Lawmakers are taking issue with the Lewiston shooting investigation

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Some lawmakers are pushing back on the independent commission to investigate the Lewiston shootings, just days after their first meeting.

The independent commission is asking the legislature for subpoena power, but some lawmakers say they need more input.

“I’m concerned that there’s a lack of respect for lawmakers because lawmakers are the people’s voice, so it’s a respect for the people,” said Maine Republican state Sen. Lisa Keim.

The commission is made up of seven people, including former prosecutors, judges and mental health professionals, but no legislators or law enforcement personnel. Some lawmakers say that adding legislators would increase transparency and ensure that Maine people are represented during the investigation.

“Everyone else that’s on that commission has someone and maybe some other allegiance that they feel,” said Keim.

She thinks it’s likely the investigation will result in policy proposals and that legislators should be part of the process if they’re going to be asked on those suggestions.

“It has really brought into question our policies of law enforcement,” said Keim. “Do we need to change things? What are the changes that are needed, if any?”

The vote to give the commission subpoena power would likely be an emergency one, which means it needs a bipartisan two-thirds majority in both chambers to pass.

Most of the people who’ve expressed opposition are Republican, but it’s not just a partisan issue. Democratic Rep. Adam Lee has also expressed concerns. He sees the vote as an opportunity to bring more voices to the table.

“I welcome the opportunity provided by the upcoming legislation granting the Commission subpoena power for the legislature to clarify the scope of the Commission’s work and bring additional voices from law enforcement, from academia, from the community of Lewiston/Auburn, and from the legislature itself onto the Commission,” said Lee in a statement Wednesday.

If enough legislators vote no, the commission could have trouble getting people to surrender documents and give testimony.

If legislators aren’t added to the committee, they may form their own investigation.

“I do think that this may be a perfect opportunity and may spur the legislature later on to creating its own commission, either after this commission has its findings, or maybe side by side and utilizing the same information,” said Keim.

The commission has promised to be transparent, but they’re not subject to Maine’s Freedom of Access Act because they’re not decision-makers. It’s possible that would change if lawmakers were added to the group.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Gov. Mills told Maine’s Total Coverage that she spoke to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle before forming the commission, saying she hopes the legislators support the commission rather than impede it.

