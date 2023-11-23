Husson University dining staff & volunteers collab for Thanksgiving meal effort

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University dining staff & volunteers cooked, packed and delivered meals on Thanksgiving.

It’s an effort that started four years ago with Caleb Group and Harbor Management.

They wanted to build a team to help feed older adults and people with disabilities.

“We had residents who I knew were alone on Thanksgiving and some of them couldn’t afford a Thanksgiving meal, some of them just didn’t want to bother,” said Laurie Holmes, resident services coordinator for Bangor properties in the Caleb Group.

“For myself and the Harbor Management staff who manage the properties it was a terrible feeling for us.”

Not long after they began cooking meals to feed people at Bradford Commons and Kenduskeag Terrace in their own kitchens.

However, as the need grew so did the help.

“We understand not everyone has the same means to put food on their table and this is a way for us personally and the Husson community to reach out and support our neighbors,” said Bob Sedgwick, director of dining services at Husson University.

Four years later the effort fed 140 people.

Husson students who work in dining services volunteered for the effort as well.

Sedgwick says it aligns with Maine hospitality and knowing it makes the holiday more special for others is what it’s all about.

While Thanksgiving is the day we should all think about what we’re grateful for, it’s always good to be that something - or someone - for others.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” said Sedgwick.

“This is what Thanksgiving is all about,” said Holmes.

