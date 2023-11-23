Guilford’s annual Thanksgiving dinner is back

By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST
GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - One Thanksgiving dinner stop is back up and running after the pandemic.

Folks in Guilford served their annual Thanksgiving dinner Thursday.

The tradition has been feeding and bringing folks together for over a decade.

After taking a couple of years off due to COVID, volunteers were back at the Guilford United Methodist Church today serving smiles and full spread.

Volunteers and organizers were happy to see familiar and new faces.

”It’s great. We have a lot of new volunteers this year, so that has been really nice. So we have some very young volunteers. I think our youngest volunteer is five and I think our oldest volunteer is almost 80, and that’s been really fun! And seeing new volunteers learn their way around the kitchen and like, learn how to work shoulder to shoulder with other people. It’s it’s a wonderful, wonderful thing because the volunteerism is just as important as actually offering the meal,” said Dinner Organizer, Kirsty Pratley.

They also offered a take-out option for those who were not able to make it into town.

