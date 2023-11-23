Drier & Brighter Today, Colder Temps On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve got much better weather on tap for our Thanksgiving Day as the storm from yesterday continues to move away from the area. We’ll dry things out today with morning clouds giving way to brightening skies as the day progresses. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s for highs this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping back to the 20s to near 30°, warmest along the coast.

A cold front will drop southward through the state Friday. Colder air will move in behind the front causing temperatures to fall during the afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Friday with highs in the 30s to near 40° occurring during the morning hours. Colder air will begin to move southward during the afternoon causing temperatures to fall to the teens and low 20s north and 20s to around 30° closer to the coast by late afternoon/early evening. This will lead to a very cold night Friday night with lows dropping to the single numbers and teens. Saturday looks sunny and cold. Temperatures will top off in the 20s to near 30° for highs. Clouds will begin to roll in during the day Sunday ahead of our next weathermaker. Temperatures on Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Another messy storm is looking more likely as we head into Sunday night and Monday with snow and rain likely for inland and northern areas and rain along the coast.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 39°-47°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to near 30°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds and turning colder. High in the 30s to near 40° during the morning then temperatures will fall to the teens to low 20s north and 20s to around 30° closer to the coast by late afternoon/early evening. West/northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday: Snow and rain likely north, rain likely elsewhere. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.