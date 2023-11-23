Death of a woman at Topsham senior housing complex ruled a homicide

Robert McClure, 71, was secured by officers on the scene and is now charged with murder.
Robert McClure, 71, was secured by officers on the scene and is now charged with murder.
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPSHAM, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police say the death of a woman in Topsham is a homicide.

According to the Topsham Police Department, officers responded to the River Landing apartment complex on Elm Street around 9:30 am Tuesday for a reported assault.

Officials say Christine Miller, 64, was killed.

Robert McClure, 71, was secured by officers on the scene and is now charged with murder.

An autopsy was performed and the cause of death has been determined to be sharp force injuries.

Both Miller and McClure had apartments at River Landing.

McClure is scheduled to make an initial appearance on Monday, November 27 in Sagadahc County.

