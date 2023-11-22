Wintry Mix Ends This Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The First Alert will remain in effect until 8 PM this evening. After that point, the brunt of the precipitation will have ended. Until then, rain continues to fall mostly along south & west of the Interstate with snow inland. Some of the heaviest snow is now moving through the Central Highlands into Interior Downeast. Precipitation has already ended across the Western Maine Mountains and western Maine. Additional snowfall totals will be across the north where 1-2″ are possible. Interior Downeast will see the greatest additional snow with 2-4″.

Additional snowfall will be greatest across interior downeast and the central highlands. (wabi)

Once the precipitation ends, the rest of the night will have overcast skies with lows that will hover around or just above the freezing mark. Winds will remain strongest along the coast and will shift out of the northwest. Gusts will reach up to 25 mph.

As temperatures fall near the freezing mark this evening, there will be the chance for a glaze of ice to form on some roadways.

By Thanksgiving morning, the low will have moved out. There will be some clouds in the morning with increasing sunshine through the rest of the day. Highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Expect a breezy northwest wind that could gust up to 25 mph.

Clouds in the morning will give way to more afternoon sunshine. (wabi)

High pressure will begin to move into the northeast by Friday and will stick around through the weekend. Friday will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s. The breeze sticks around out of the northwest and will gust up to 25 mph.

The high will dominate the region for the weekend. Expect sunshine but cold conditions. Saturday will have highs mostly below freezing. Sunday will be the warmer of the two days as highs will be in the 30s and low 40s.

Watching another low that could bring more rain & snow to the region by the start of next week. Snow is expected in the mountains with rain closer to the coast.

TONIGHT: Wintry mix ends. Overcast skies for the rest of the night. Lows in the low to mid 30s. NNW wind 15-25 mph.

THANKSGIVING: Clouds in the morning. Brightening skies for the rest of the day. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. NW wind gusting up to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and low 40s. WNW wind gusting up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s & low 30s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY: Chance of a rain/snow mix. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.