WABI Archives: JFK assassination changed television news

By Jon Small
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sixty years ago, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas.

That tragic event ushered in the world of television news that we know today.

For the first time in its short history, television news was called upon to provide minute by minute live updates and to show the world indelible images that will never be forgotten.

Here’s a story from Jon Small that aired in 2013 on the 50th anniversary of the assassination.

