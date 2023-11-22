Sunrise Community Economic Council to utilize $75,000 grant to promote small businesses

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Machias and Washington County as a whole are looking towards the future.

On November 15th, the Sunrise County Economic Council received a $75,000 grant from the USDA Rural Development Awards.

“This is our tax dollars coming right back home to our communities to be reinvested in these businesses,” said Rhiannon Hampson the USDA Maine State Director.

The grant focuses on building up business in rural parts of America with help from organizations like SCEC a group of businesses, business leaders, non-profits, towns and citizens within Washington County that have been working on creating a better economic future for the last three decades.

“Through these partnerships, like we have with SCEC, we award them the funds and then they, because they’re right here in the community, they are boots on the ground, and they can reach in, they can identify the small business owners. They are the neighbors and the friends and the family members of the small business owners,” said Hampson.

“Oh, the grant is going to be helping the committee especially from the technology side of it. We have a lot of small businesses evolving,” said Geoffrey Lagat the Client Technology Advisor with SCEC.

The non-profit received $100,000 for a new building two years ago.

And the new grant will allow them to utilize it further.

“Something that we’re super excited about and we’re getting ready to splash in a big way is Main Street business building on Main Street in Machias which is a hub for small businesses providing space for them to start and grow their businesses, as well as leverage coaching and other trainings and resources,” said Associate Director of SCEC, Denise Cilley.

