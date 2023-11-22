Snow, Rain & Breezy Today, Much Nicer Thanksgiving Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A FIRST ALERT remains in effect for inland and northern locations today. Low pressure is forecast to pass through the Gulf of Maine Wednesday afternoon and evening bringing us a messy day. Snow will continue for areas north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln with some rain possibly mixing in during the afternoon and evening. Areas north of Bangor to Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln will see snow changing to mixed rain/snow then all rain by late morning or early afternoon with rain continuing through this evening. Coastal areas will rain continuing through this evening, possibly heavy at times. Temperatures will top off in the mid-30s north and upper 30s to mid-40s as you head south towards the coast. Precipitation will begin to taper off from west to east by late afternoon through the evening hours. By the time the precipitation winds down... snowfall accumulations of 4″-8″ will be possible around Millinocket to Greenville and into the western mountains. Snowfall totals will taper a bit to 2″-5″ further south around Lincoln, Dover-Foxcroft, Skowhegan and Farmington. A slushy coating to an inch or two will be possible in the Greater Bangor Area, Capital Region and Interior Downeast. Little to no accumulation expected along the coast. Lingering snow, mix and rain this evening will end by midnight with skies remaining mostly cloudy for the remainder of the night. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-30s on average. Roads could be slippery tonight too.

Drier weather returns on Thanksgiving Day as the system moves to our east. Lingering clouds and possibly some lingering rain and showers during the morning will give way to brightening skies as the day progresses. Temperatures for Thursday will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s. A cold front is forecast to move through Thursday night and early Friday morning. This will allow colder air to move in for Friday. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Friday with highs in the 30s. Saturday looks cold and dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 20s.

Today: Snow north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln, some rain may mix in during the afternoon. Snow changing to rain by late morning and early afternoon from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln south to Bangor, mainly rain along the coast. Rain could be heavy at times along the coast. Highs in the mid-30s north, upper 30 to mid-40s closer to the coast. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible inland and 35-40 MPH possible along the coast.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lingering snow, mix and rain ending by midnight. Winds will become north/northwest 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Thursday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 20s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

