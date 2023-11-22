Renys president elaborates on expansion to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was an announcement a decade in the making. Renys will be opening a Bangor location next year.

The news was a hit online, with many Mainers sharing their excitement.

TV5 caught up with Renys’ president Wednesday to learn more about the company’s plans.

Renys will mark 75 years in business in 2024. What better way to celebrate than by opening a new location in Bangor?

“I don’t think there’s anything really like us up there. We’ve been looking for quite a few years. I think Bangor’s been losing some retailers and I think it’s a great opportunity for us to come in and take up some of that slack. And judging from what we heard from customers and future customers, they’re excited,” said John Reny, president, Renys.

Reny says they had been looking at expanding into the Queen City for 10 years before landing on the old Christmas Tree Shop’s location on Springer Drive.

They’ll get the keys on Jan. 1 and then will start making improvements such as new flooring and lights.

“We do it right when we do it and make it the way we want it to be,” he said.

They’re aiming for a grand opening in early April. Judging from the overwhelming reaction online, spring can’t come soon enough.

“When you tell somebody you’re from Renys they go, ‘I love Renys!’ It’s not like, ‘Oh, I know about them, I go there once in a while.’ It’s, ‘I love Renys.’ We’re a family business, third generation. I’m the second generation. My daughter and my nephew are the third generation. They’re taking over. And we run it like a family business. It’s not corporate. And I’m sure corporate would come and say, ‘You’re crazy doing it the way you do.’ But sometimes there’s the smart way to do things and then sometimes there’s the right way to do things. And we try to do things the right way,” Reny said.

Reny predicts the Bangor store’s opening will create about 40 new jobs.

And they’re not done yet.

He says they’re eyeing an expansion into Waterville in 2025.

“We’re going to continue on and everyone’s going to love Renys by the time we’re done!” he said with a laugh.

He says they’ve already gotten job applications for the Bangor location.

