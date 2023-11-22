Power outages reported in Bradford area

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power is reporting outage in the Braford area.

They say crews are on their way to determine the cause.

See updates on our live outage map: https://t.co/PFILShNAWP — Versant Power (@versantpower) November 22, 2023

