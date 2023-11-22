Power outages reported in Bradford area

Power outage
Power outage(KCRG)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power is reporting outage in the Braford area.

They say crews are on their way to determine the cause.

