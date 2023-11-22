Power outages reported in Bradford area
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power is reporting outage in the Braford area.
They say crews are on their way to determine the cause.
Crews are en route to the Bradford area to determine the cause of an outage affecting approximately 1,800 customers.— Versant Power (@versantpower) November 22, 2023
See updates on our live outage map: https://t.co/PFILShNAWP
