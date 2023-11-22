Orono Football to tour championship trophy around town

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono Red Riots are giving back to the community that supported them in their run for a state championship.

Starting on Wednesday, November 29th at 5:30pm the Riots will begin their tour at Woodman’s Bar and Grill in Orono.

Orono defeated Old Orchard Beach 46-18 for the 2023 8-Man Small School title.

The Riots were undefeated in 2023 and played in front of numerous roaring crowds.

The tour is a way for them to give back to those fans.

“I think the entire Riot community is just a group of amazing people and amazing fans. I mean, I wouldn’t rather play for anybody else. There’s just something magical about a Friday night having the whole town behind you. And you know, just kind of screaming and yelling it kind of it gets you going a little bit,” said senior Ashton Duran.

“Yeah, the community was definitely like a huge factor and us getting that far. Like, we get hype at practice and stuff like that. But for the community there, we just couldn’t have the same energy going into games,” said senior Alex Maheu.

“You’re not just playing for the game. You’re playing for the community and everybody that is there for you. So it’s definitely a big help,” said junior Will Francis.

More stops on the tour will be announced on the Orono High School Athletics Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.