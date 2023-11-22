Mystery respiratory illness in dogs leaves owners and veterinarians baffled

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Recent reports of a mysterious and potentially fatal respiratory illness affecting dogs in multiple states has left dog owners and veterinarians baffled.

Dr. Ai Takeuchi at Eastern Maine Emergency Veterinary in Brewer says symptoms include coughing, sneezing, nasal and eye discharge along with it being lethargic.

She referred to kennel cough when describing the symptoms, however other factors or waiting too long for diagnostics can make the illness worse.

She says you know your dog best, and you’ll be able to tell when they’re not feeling good.

“With kennel cough a lot of times your dog will start to sound like a goose, they’ll have a honking cough and sometimes it’ll even turn into retching or vomiting,” said Takeuchi. “When your dog stops eating, is acting sick, sleeping a lot, not playing with toys, getting short of breath or not wanting to eat because they’re short of breath, that’s when they need to seek veterinary care.”

Cases have been found in eight states including New Hampshire, however Takeuchi says she has seen about five dogs with the same symptoms.

“We do have some cases where we highly suspect it, where we do believe the respiratory virus or bacteria, whatever it is, is here,” said Takeuchi. “We’ve had several cases where dogs have chronic pneumonia such as two to three months of pneumonia, coughing, weight loss, inability to clear it.”

If you notice your dog is not feeling well, experts say to keep them away from dog parks, pet stores and don’t let them use common water or food bowls.

The illness is easily spread by contact.

“They should try to call their veterinarian to get a same day sick appointment, if that’s not possible our clinic is open seven nights a week and 24 hours on the weekend,” said Takeuchi.

While it’s still rare in Maine, Takeuchi says it’s important to do everything you can to keep your furry family healthy and safe, such as keeping up with vaccinations.

If your dog is not vaccinated and suffering from the symptoms of the mystery illness, follow the protocol of keeping them away from any social settings and also taking away common bowl use as well.

“Staying on top of routine care is the most important thing that you can do for your pet,” said Takeuchi.

