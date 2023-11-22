Messalonskee high to continue long-standing thanksgiving dinner tradition for its 34th year

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Preparation for a long-standing Thanksgiving tradition is underway in central Maine.

“We do stuffing, potatoes, vegetables, all different types of things, we cook ‘em, and just get them prepared for the people that we will serve and deliver tomorrow,” Journey Charles said.

For the 34th year, locals will gather for Thanksgiving Dinner in the Messolankee High School cafeteria.

“It’s amazing to be able to give back,” Quinn Charles.

Journey Charles and her brother Quinn have been volunteering for over eight years at the high school to prepare thanksgiving meals.

“Walking around the school, I see people and they might be able to have Thanksgiving with their families or cook their own foods, so making it for them and giving back is really big for me,” Quinn said.

Like many of those years, they get to the school at 7 am the day before Thanksgiving with other volunteers to cook and prep.

This year, they made 50 turkeys.... hoping to feed 1600 people or more like they did the previous year.

“It is traditional, and you can ether get meals delivered or you can sit in here and it’s decorated, and everybody is family, and they are not alone for the holiday,” said volunteer, Jess Garten.

A heartwarming and fulfilling tradition Jess Garten hopes to continue for many years to come.

“Us, old people, we are not going to be able to do it or ever, and that’s why we incorporate the children, teenagers and high school students, we want them to take this over, and keep that tradition going and if they are not involved then it won’t happen,” Garten said.

While delivery is an option, sitting together like family is welcomed.

“Tomorrow, we deliver some pies and turkeys to people, and we also serve here,” Quinn said.

“It’s a great community event, plenty of food, plenty of good times, come share some memories,” a volunteer said.

“We get excited, we all come together, it is usually the same similar people every year, we have a good time, we do it and we love to give back,” Journey said.

