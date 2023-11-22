Maine Men’s Hockey feeding off energy from the Alfond

The Alfond after Maine scored over Boston College
The Alfond after Maine scored over Boston College(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine Men’s Hockey is in the midst of a 13-day stretch with no games during Thanksgiving Break.

The Black Bears have been thankful for the support they’ve seen from the fans in the Alfond this season.

Maine currently has a record of 3-0-1 at home and has played in front of numerous sellout crowds.

One of which came from Maine’s 4-2 win over Boston College, the number one ranked team in the nation at the time of the game.

At Tuesday’s practice the Black Bears displayed a message on their video board that read “Home to the best fans in College Hockey”.

“Yeah, it’s really special. I mean, even my first couple years it was good. But now it’s made a big difference for us and it’s really cool to see a packed Alfond and how excited people are to see us play. It’s really special and you don’t get that anywhere else really in college hockey. So we’re really fortunate to have the support we have and we’re just happy to be able to get some wins and play good in front of the fans too,” said Maine goalie Victor Östman.

“For me, it’s just it’s humbling for all of us to walk out there and game day and feel that again, you know, on the flip side of that, we owe the very best to the people that support us, the school and the community in the state. So it’s kind of a pretty cool partnership,” said head coach Ben Barr.

Maine is back home on Friday, December 1st as they take on the University of New Hampshire.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Orono lines up in the red zone against Stearns in their playoff game at home
Parents of Orono Football fundraising for championship rings
Parents of Orono Football fundraising for championship rings
Parents of Orono Football fundraising for championship rings
Bill Belichick - New England Patriots Head Coach
Belichick refuses to shed light on starting QB decision for Patriots
TOP 5 PLAYS
Top 5 plays from Saturday’s High School Football State Championships