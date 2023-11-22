Local historian reflects on the assassination of John F. Kennedy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 60 years ago Wednesday, the nation lost a president.

John F. Kennedy was assassinated on this day in 1963.

TV5 spoke with local historian Richard Shaw about that day.

Shaw says he was home sick from school and learned what had happened when the phone rang.

“Dad called from downtown and said Kennedy’s been shot and I was quarantined upstairs and my brother’s words were Kennedy’s been shot. And I felt like almost like a member of the family had been taken,” said Shaw. “There was an hour it’s so weird. I prayed for the President. I never told anybody that honestly. But because we had just seen him and he was such a fatherly figure to us all you know and I’m sure he was probably near death, but he was at Parkland Hospital and it was a good hour before Walter Cronkite famously came on and took his glasses off and almost lost it and said he’s dead basically.”

Shaw was in Orono when Kennedy spoke at the University of Maine 33 days earlier.

He says his research leads him to believe that the Christian Dior tie JFK was wearing the day the he was in Maine is the same one he wore that day in Texas.

