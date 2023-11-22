Happy 11th anniversary to the 'Butt Fumble'

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2012, file photo, New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez is hit by New...
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2012, file photo, New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez is hit by New England Patriots defensive end Jermaine Cunningham (96) and Justin Francis (94) during the second half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. Earlier in the game, Sanchez ran into the back of teammate Brandon Moore and fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Patriots' Steve Gregory and returned for a touchdown. The Patriots' official Twitter account sent out  and then deleted  a picture of the New York Jets' infamous "butt fumble" as the AFC East rivals approach Sunday's game in New England. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABI) - It’s been 11 years since the Patriots took on the Jets on Thanksgiving night in 2012.

The game was forever remembered for a single play.

With roughly 9 minutes to go in the first half, the Patriots lead 14-0.

The Jets ran a busted play, causing Mark Sanchez to improvise and run downfield.

The quarterback ran into the back of one of his own lineman and fumbled the football.

Patriot’s safety Steve Gregory scooped up the football and brought it into the endzone.

New England went on to win 49-19.

The play was featured in the SportsCenter Not Top 10 for 40 consecutive weeks.

