Happy 11th anniversary to the 'Butt Fumble'

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABI) - It’s been 11 years since the Patriots took on the Jets on Thanksgiving night in 2012.

The game was forever remembered for a single play.

With roughly 9 minutes to go in the first half, the Patriots lead 14-0.

The Jets ran a busted play, causing Mark Sanchez to improvise and run downfield.

The quarterback ran into the back of one of his own lineman and fumbled the football.

Patriot’s safety Steve Gregory scooped up the football and brought it into the endzone.

New England went on to win 49-19.

The play was featured in the SportsCenter Not Top 10 for 40 consecutive weeks.

