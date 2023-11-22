Dolly Parton, Maine nonprofit bringing the gift of books to kids in Penobscot County

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - In case you haven’t heard, the one and only Dolly Parton will be performing the halftime show at the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders game on Thanksgiving Day.

The country music legend will be part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle kick-off fundraiser.

When Dolly is not singing, she’s giving back in a number of ways through her Dollywood Foundation.

Her foundation is now impacting kids right here in Maine.

“Reading is everything. Growing up in a small town in Maine, I could pick up a book and escape. I could go anywhere I wanted and I think that gives children such a great opportunity,” said Erica Spencer, co-founder of My First Bookshelf.

Spencer knows just how important literacy is to kids.

She’s celebrating 10 years as the 5th and 6th grade ELA teacher at Dr. Lewis S. Libby School in Milford.

Last February her uncle reached out to her stating he wanted to help kids in Penobscot County get books into their homes.

That’s when the non-profit My First Bookshelf took off.

Spencer, along with her other co-founders, have partnered with the Dollywood Foundation to provide Penobscot County children, from birth to age five, with books that are delivered right to their door.

“They get one book every month. So, ideally, if you sign your child up at birth and they go to age five in the program, they’ll have 60 books,” said Spencer explained.

The Dollywood Foundation was founded by American icon, Dolly Parton, in 1988.

In 1995, Dolly launched Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which now operates in five countries.

“Everybody knows she’s a famous county singer,” said Spencer. “She’s obviously that but she does care about kids and literacy. If you read her story, her dad grew up unable to read. The Tennessee county (Sevier County) she grew up in is very similar to Penobscot County so it just made sense to start the program here.”

My First Bookshelf has been mostly self-funded thanks to generous donations from Spencer’s friends, family, and coworkers.

The non-profit pays for the books and help register kids for the program.

Each book that children receive each month is handpicked by Dolly.

“It’s truly a surprise when your child get their mail every month,” Spencer said. “Dolly predicts that you’ll serve about 400 kids in your first year. We hit that within the first four weeks. We’re just under 2,000 kiddos. We have sent over 6,000 books to children.”

The State of Maine recently announced that they will be partnering with other local Imagination Library Affiliates, helping share costs.

“They are going to be announcing in December that they’re going to help funding half of all the Imagination Libraries in the state of Maine. With that funding we’re hoping that we can just get even bigger and serve more children,” she added.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.