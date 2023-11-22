Crews put up city Christmas tree in Lewiston

By WMTW
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - The city of Lewiston brought their Christmas tree to Dufresne Plaza on Tuesday.

The 25-foot Colorado spruce comes from Pauline Street in Lewiston.

The tree will serve as the centerpiece for the city’s holiday at the plaza celebration, which will include ice skating, reindeer, and a visit from Santa.

City officials believe the light of the tree will serve as a symbol for the community.

The tree lighting at the holiday celebration will take place at 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

