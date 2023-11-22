20 people apprehended after trying to cross border into Hodgdon

HOGDON, Maine (WABI) - 20 people accused of trying to illegally cross the border in Hodgdon, were taken into custody.

A post on the U.S. Border Patrol Facebook page states the individuals were in four vehicles.

They tried coming into Maine early Tuesday morning.

Border Patrol Agents took the 20 people, described as foreign nationals, into custody.

The Facebook post states there has been a significant increase in cross-border activity in recent months.

