20 people apprehended after trying to cross border into Hodgdon

U.S. Border Patrol Houlton Sector
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HOGDON, Maine (WABI) - 20 people accused of trying to illegally cross the border in Hodgdon, were taken into custody.

A post on the U.S. Border Patrol Facebook page states the individuals were in four vehicles.

They tried coming into Maine early Tuesday morning.

Border Patrol Agents took the 20 people, described as foreign nationals, into custody.

The Facebook post states there has been a significant increase in cross-border activity in recent months.

