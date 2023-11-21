Wintry Mess Brings Travel Impacts Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is starting to move to our east. Clouds have already started to spread across the west and will move eastwards overnight. This will be ahead of our Wintry mess that is expected for Wednesday. Lows tonight will be mostly in the 20s with winds shifting out of the southeast at 10-20 mph.

The FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect for INLAND locations only on Wednesday.

First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for Inland areas only. (wabi)

Precipitation will move into western communities shortly after midnight and will spread north & east throughout the night. Snowfall should arrive in the Bangor area before 6 AM.

Timing of when the precipitation will start on Wednesday. (wabi)

Most communities away from the coast will start off as snow before the rain/snow line begins to push inland. Communities from Skowhegan to Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln and north will stay as snow during the event. This line is expected to position itself just north & west of I-95 for most of the day. By the afternoon, precipitation rates will increase meaning in the north heavy wet snow should be expected and will greatly diminish road conditions. Closer to the coast, heavy rainfall will be likely and could lead to localized flooding and ponding on roadways. Once we get past sunset, the low will move to our northeast and any precipitation will end from southwest to northeast. The Bangor region should see an end to any rainfall by 9 PM. Some far northern & eastern communities will be closer to midnight.

For anyone travelling on Wednesday do be prepared for wet roads closer to the coast along with snow-covered roads and low visibility farther inland.

Snowfall totals will be less than an inch just south & east of I-95 and will be washed away by the rain. Along I-95 expect 1-2″ which will become slushy due to the rain. For the foothills, including places like Skowhegan & Dover-Foxcroft, 2-4″ and could be higher based upon where the rain/snow line positions itself. In the Mountains and over the north where it will be all snow, 4-8″will be possible with locally higher amounts possible.

Greatest snowfall expected in the mountains. A slushy 1-2" along I-95. (wabi)

Heavy rainfall expected along the coast. (wabi)

By Thanksgiving morning, the low will have moved out. There will be some clouds in the morning with increasing sunshine through the rest of the day. Highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Expect a breezy northwest wind that could gust up to 25 mph.

Thanksgiving Day Forecast (wabi)

High pressure will begin to move into the northeast by Friday and will stick around through the weekend. Friday will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s. The breeze sticks around out of the northwest and will gust up to 20 mph.

The high will dominate the region for the weekend. Expect sunshine but cold conditions. Saturday will have highs mostly below freezing. Sunday will be the warmer of the two days as highs will be in the 30s and low 40s.

Watching another low that could bring more rain & snow to the region by the start of next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a Wintry mix after midnight. Lows in the 20s with a SE wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT INLAND. Accumulating snow in the north. Snow changing to rain closer to the coast. Highs in the 30s and 40s. Breezy ESE wind that will gust up to 30 mph.

THANKSGIVING: Clouds in the morning. Brightening skies for the rest of the day. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. NW wind gusting up to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and low 40s. NW wind gusting up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY: Chance of a rain/snow mix. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.