Warrant issued for man police say stole car, assaulted Waterville officer

Ricki Gould
Ricki Gould(Waterville Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville police say they have an arrest warrant for a man they say stole a car and assaulted an officer this weekend.

They say he is considered armed and dangerous and may have stolen another vehicle Tuesday morning.

They say 29-year-old Ricki Gould assaulted an officer before taking off early Saturday morning.

Gould is a transient, but most recently lived in Corinna. Police describe him as a white male with red hair, approximately 6′ tall, and 200 pounds.

Police say Officer Josh Medeiros located a stolen vehicle parked in the Circle K parking lot on Kennedy Memorial Drive just after 3 a.m.

The silver Toyota Tacoma was stolen in Somerset County.

They say the officer saw a female who was passed out or sleeping in the passenger seat and Gould was standing behind the truck.

They say when he went to talk to Gould, a fight began.

They say Gould assaulted the officer multiple times, leaving him with a broken bone and a concussion, before taking off in the stolen truck.

He was taken to the hospital and later released.

Police say Gould and the female are believed to have stolen another vehicle from St. Albans Tuesday morning.

They are both considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone sees Gould or his companion, police urge them to call 911 immediately.

