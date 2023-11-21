Top 5 plays from Saturday’s High School Football State Championships
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Connor Magliozzi brings you the top 5 plays from Saturday’s High School Football State Championships.
Number 5: Riley Murphy of Wells makes a “Moss Catch”
Number 4: Leavitt blocked punt for a touchdown
Number 3: Lawrence’s Gavin Lunt makes a diving touchdown catch off a tipped pass.
Number 2: Portland’s Hunter Temple breaks 3 tackles for a long touchdown run.
Number 1: Wells scores a touchdown and two-point conversion with less than 0:30 to play to complete their comeback from being down 21-0.
