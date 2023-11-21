BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Connor Magliozzi brings you the top 5 plays from Saturday’s High School Football State Championships.

Number 5: Riley Murphy of Wells makes a “Moss Catch”

Number 4: Leavitt blocked punt for a touchdown

Number 3: Lawrence’s Gavin Lunt makes a diving touchdown catch off a tipped pass.

Number 2: Portland’s Hunter Temple breaks 3 tackles for a long touchdown run.

Number 1: Wells scores a touchdown and two-point conversion with less than 0:30 to play to complete their comeback from being down 21-0.

