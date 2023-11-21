Sunny & Cold Today, Wintry Mess Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build over the region today bringing us a sunny Tuesday. It’ll be chilly with highs in the low to mid-30s for most spots this afternoon. Clouds will move in tonight as our next weathermaker approaches. Precipitation will spread west to east across the state after midnight. Most spots will be cold enough for precipitation to begin as snow. Coastal areas may see a brief period of snow at the onset but should go over to rain by daybreak as warmer air begins to move into the region. Lows tonight will drop back to the 20s to near 30° then start to rise a bit especially closer to the coast by daybreak.

A FIRST ALERT is in effect for inland locations Wednesday. The morning commute will likely be messy for many locations so if you have travel plans... you’ll want to leave yourself some extra time and take things a bit slower. Low pressure is forecast to pass through the Gulf of Maine Wednesday afternoon and evening bringing us a messy day. Snow will continue for areas north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln with some rain possibly mixing in during the afternoon and evening. Areas north of Bangor to Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln will see snow changing to mixed rain/snow by late morning or early afternoon then possibly all rain by late afternoon. Areas from Bangor southward to the coast will see some snow at the onset changing to rain by mid-late morning and continue as rain through the remainder of the day. Rain could be heavy at times along the coast. Temperatures will top off in the mid-30s north and upper 30s to mid-40s as you head south towards the coast. Precipitation will begin to taper off from west to east by late afternoon through the evening hours. By the time the precipitation winds down... snowfall accumulations of 4″-8″ will be possible around Millinocket to Greenville and into the western mountains. Snowfall totals will taper a bit to 2″-5″ further south around Lincoln, Dover-Foxcroft, Skowhegan and Farmington. A slushy coating to an inch or two will be possible in the Greater Bangor Area, Capital Region and Interior Downeast. Little to no accumulation expected along the coast.

Snowfall will be highest across northern and western areas where precipitation is expected to stay mainly snow. Amounts will taper as you head southward towards the coast where warm air is forecast to cause the snow to mix with... and change to... rain. (wabi)

Drier weather returns on Thanksgiving Day as the system moves to our east. Lingering clouds and possibly some lingering rain and showers during the morning will give way to brightening skies as the day progresses. Temperatures for Thursday will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s. A cold front is forecast to move through Thursday night and early Friday morning. This will allow colder air to move in for Friday. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Friday with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Saturday looks cold and dry with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Snow developing after midnight. Rain/snow mix along the coast. Lows in the 20s to near 30°, warmest along the coast. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Snow north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln, some rain may mix in during the afternoon. Snow changing to mixed rain/snow north of Bangor up to Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Snow changing to rain from Bangor south to the coast. Highs in the mid-30s north, upper 30 to mid-40s closer to the coast. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible, mainly along the coast.

Thursday: Brightening skies. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.