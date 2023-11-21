Robert Burton’s appeal begins

Maine (WABI) - The man who shot and killed his ex girlfriend and then ran from police for more than two months was in court Monday to appeal his conviction.

46-year-old Robert Burton was convicted and and sentenced to 55 years in prison 2017 for the death of Stephanie Gebo.

After shooting Gebo -- Burton hid in the woods for 70 days before turning himself in.

Burton was set to challenge his conviction over the summer but due to issues over his medication it was postponed until Monday.

The hearing continues Tuesday in Knox County.

