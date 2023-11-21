Parents of Orono Football fundraising for championship rings

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s been over a week since the Orono football team made history, winning the 8-man Small School State Championship.

And now the Parents of the Orono football team are fundraising so the players can commemorate the occasion with championship rings.

The team defeated Old Orchard Beach 46-18 back on November 11th.

Over the last few years, they’ve gone from a winless team, to a state champion runner up, to finally lifting the gold ball.

The players noted how much the community lifted them in their quest for a title.

And now those in the community have a chance to help the boys keep the memory enshrined in a ring.

“I think that I boys would really enjoy that. Being able to flash that ring around, you know, 10 years from now and show it to their children down the road. And enjoy some of the, you know, opportunity to tell their kids about what they went through and how fun it was and how much work it was and what they learned from the game of football. So the rings are important for them. They really are,” said head coach Bob Sinclair.

If you’d like to contribute to the fundraising effort being put on by the parents, you can follow the link here.

