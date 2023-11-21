Parents of Orono Football fundraising for championship rings

Orono lines up in the red zone against Stearns in their playoff game at home
Orono lines up in the red zone against Stearns in their playoff game at home(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s been over a week since the Orono football team made history, winning the 8-man Small School State Championship.

And now the Parents of the Orono football team are fundraising so the players can commemorate the occasion with championship rings.

The team defeated Old Orchard Beach 46-18 back on November 11th.

Over the last few years, they’ve gone from a winless team, to a state champion runner up, to finally lifting the gold ball.

The players noted how much the community lifted them in their quest for a title.

And now those in the community have a chance to help the boys keep the memory enshrined in a ring.

“I think that I boys would really enjoy that. Being able to flash that ring around, you know, 10 years from now and show it to their children down the road. And enjoy some of the, you know, opportunity to tell their kids about what they went through and how fun it was and how much work it was and what they learned from the game of football. So the rings are important for them. They really are,” said head coach Bob Sinclair.

If you’d like to contribute to the fundraising effort being put on by the parents, you can follow the link here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Bill Belichick - New England Patriots Head Coach
Belichick refuses to shed light on starting QB decision for Patriots
TOP 5 PLAYS
Top 5 plays from Saturday’s High School Football State Championships
Bangor Area Homeless Shelter seeking donations ahead of Thanksgiving
Top 5 plays from Saturday's High School Football State Championships
Boston Bruins
Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins after an undisclosed incident