Mills proclaims Nov. 24 as ‘Maine Grown Christmas Tree Day’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills proclaimed Friday, Nov. 24 as “Maine Grown Christmas Tree Day.”

The governor’s proclamation recognizes the contributions of the more than 100 family farms that make up the non-profit Maine Christmas Tree Association.

The production and sale of fresh Maine Christmas trees and wreath products is estimated to create more than $18 million in direct economic impact each year and provide jobs for nearly 800 Maine people.

