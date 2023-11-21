Mills proclaims Nov. 24 as ‘Maine Grown Christmas Tree Day’
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills proclaimed Friday, Nov. 24 as “Maine Grown Christmas Tree Day.”
The governor’s proclamation recognizes the contributions of the more than 100 family farms that make up the non-profit Maine Christmas Tree Association.
The production and sale of fresh Maine Christmas trees and wreath products is estimated to create more than $18 million in direct economic impact each year and provide jobs for nearly 800 Maine people.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.