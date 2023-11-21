Man serving a 55-year sentence for murder returns to court

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2015 is back in court for the second day.

46-year-old Robert Burton is currently serving a 55-year sentence for the shooting death of Stephanie Gebo.

After shooting Gebo -- Burton hid in the woods for nearly 70 days before turning himself in.

Now, he and his attorneys are challenging his conviction.

One of Burton’s former attorneys Zachary Brandmeir was called to the stand to testify about the trial.

His current attorney questioned Brandmeir about failing to call several types of expert witnesses.

Neurologist and psychiatrist DR. Maurice Preter also testified.

He testified Burton suffered neglect at the hands of his father.

Dr. Preter also testified that Burton was sexually abused and threatened suicide at one point during his upbringing.

The judge will make a ruling at a later time.

