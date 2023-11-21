Maine State Police assisting Topsham PD in death investigation

Police say they responded to a reported assault and found a body
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST
TOPSHAM, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police are assisting Topsham police in a death investigation.

According to the Topsham Police Department, officers responded to the River Landing apartment complex on Elm Street around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday for a reported assault.

Police say they found one person dead, and a person of interest was taken into custody a short time later.

The remains of the person found dead are being taken to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Officials say there is no risk to the public.

The incident prompted some schools in Topsham to briefly shelter in place.

MSAD 75 administrators alerted parents and stated the matter was resolved and normal class activity could continue.

