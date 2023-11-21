Maine children’s organization is growing, but needs your help this holiday season

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One organization is on its way to having a new space, offering new opportunities.

$525,000 in federal funding is being awarded to Maine Children’s Home, following Sen. Angus King’s request to help confront Maine’s mental health crisis.

“Maine Children’s Home is able to renovate the space so that we can support our clinicians in providing evidence-based services,” explained Candace Marriner, Maine Children’s Home executive director.

While that is being worked on, MCH is helping children through their Christmas winter essentials program, where they are helping over one thousand families make sure that they have gifts and books for the holiday season and proper clothes for the winter months.

While many have been generous to donate cute items for younger children, they’re still struggling with collections for larger sizes and older ages.

“When you’re at the store and you see something that’s itty bitty. It’s super cute. And as children grow, then sometimes the styles are more independent and perhaps less desirable,” Marriner said.

And if you don’t live in Waterville or are not sure what to get, don’t worry.

“We have an Amazon wish list that people can access and ship directly to us here at 93 Silver Street in Waterville. We also have PayPal and Venmo for folks who are less interested in trying to figure out what those preteen sizes and styles are,” said Marriner.

Whether it’s warming a child’s hands or warming their hearts, either can make the difference.

“A lot of the work that we do, we don’t necessarily get to see directly that reward and the smiles on children’s faces on Christmas morning or the benefits of therapy. And we know that they’re there, said Marriner.

For more information about the winter essentials Christmas Program, you can go to https://www.mainechildrenshome.org/programs/christmas-program

