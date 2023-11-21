Human remains discovered in Ellsworth identified

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The human remains recovered last week in Ellsworth have officially been identified.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner says the remains are 43-year-old Anson Snowdeal of Sullivan.

Snowdeal was last seen in February of last year after leaving a family member’s apartment.

In April of last year, State Police announced that Snowdeal was subject of a criminal investigation and that he had a warrant for his arrest.

Police say evidence pointed to Snowdeal avoiding detection and that he disappeared voluntarily.

The cause and manner of death are still under investigation but it doesn’t appear to be suspicious

